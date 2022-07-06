Update: Bodies recovered of 3 adults who tried to rescue child in Sacramento River

RIO VISTA (CBS13) – The bodies of three people who jumped into the Sacramento River near Three-Mile Slough Bridge Sunday to try and save a child who had fallen into the water have now been recovered.

According to Sacramento affiliate CBS 13, Rio Vista Fire Department officials said the three adults jumped into the water on Sunday.

The child who they were trying to rescue eventually made it safely to the shore, but the adults were nowhere to be found. Rio Vista Fire crews along with units from California State Parks and the US Coast Guard searched the area for hours but came up empty.

Search crews went back out on the water over the next two days as the incident shifted into a recovery mission, officials said.

By Tuesday evening, Rio Vista Fire says crews had found the bodies of the three adults and recovered them.

"While we wish the outcome of this incident was very different, we continue to hope for healing and closure for the family and friends of those lost," Rio Vista Fire said in a statement on the incident.

The names of the three adults whose bodies were found have not been released at this point.