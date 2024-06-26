Man found shot in Union City movie theater overnight; suspect sought

Police in Union City are searching for an attempted murder suspect after a man was found shot inside a movie theater overnight.

Around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the Cinemark Century Union Landing 25 and XD in the Union Landing Shopping Center after a report of a shooting. Responding officers evacuated the building and found the victim inside one of the theaters.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, a disturbance took place inside the theater between several patrons prior to the shooting. During the dispute, the suspect fired a handgun before fleeing the scene.

No additional injuries were reported.

Union City police are urging anyone who may have been at the theaters at the time of the shooting or who may have information about the case to call Detective Smith at 510-675-5268. Tips can also be sent to the department's tip line at 510-675-5207 or by email.