Watch CBS News
Crime

Man found shot in Union City movie theater overnight; suspect sought

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 6-26-24
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 6-26-24 08:31

Police in Union City are searching for an attempted murder suspect after a man was found shot inside a movie theater overnight.

Around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the Cinemark Century Union Landing 25 and XD in the Union Landing Shopping Center after a report of a shooting. Responding officers evacuated the building and found the victim inside one of the theaters.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, a disturbance took place inside the theater between several patrons prior to the shooting. During the dispute, the suspect fired a handgun before fleeing the scene.

No additional injuries were reported.

Union City police are urging anyone who may have been at the theaters at the time of the shooting or who may have information about the case to call Detective Smith at 510-675-5268. Tips can also be sent to the department's tip line at 510-675-5207 or by email.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.