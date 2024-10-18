Dog dies, 6 people displaced after fire breaks out in Union City home

A dog died and six people were displaced following a fire at a home in Union City on Thursday afternoon, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

The fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m. at a house on Hartford Drive, located in a neighborhood off of Alvarado-Niles Road.

Firefighters on the scene of a house fire in Union City on Oct. 17, 2024 in which a dog died and six people were displaced. Alameda County Fire Department

Crews arrived to find the home filled with smoke. Four adults and two children were there and firefighters rescued the dog, but it did not survive, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross responded to assist the affected residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the Fire Department.