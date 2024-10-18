Watch CBS News
Local News

Dog dies, 6 people displaced after fire breaks out in Union City home

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/18/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/18/24 10:12

A dog died and six people were displaced following a fire at a home in Union City on Thursday afternoon, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

The fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m. at a house on Hartford Drive, located in a neighborhood off of Alvarado-Niles Road.

union-city-house-fire-101724.jpg
Firefighters on the scene of a house fire in Union City on Oct. 17, 2024 in which a dog died and six people were displaced. Alameda County Fire Department

Crews arrived to find the home filled with smoke. Four adults and two children were there and firefighters rescued the dog, but it did not survive, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross responded to assist the affected residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the Fire Department.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.