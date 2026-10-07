Driver sought after 15-year-old injured in Union City hit-and-run

Authorities in the East Bay said they are searching for a driver after a teenager was injured in a hit-and-run collision last month.

According to Union City police, the collision took place near Regents Boulevard and Kenwood Street shortly after 8:05 p.m. on Sept. 28. Police said a 15-year-old boy was crossing the street with his brother when the driver struck him.

The driver did not stop and was last seen heading westbound on Kenwood Street, according to officers.

The teen suffered a broken hip and was taken to a local trauma center. Police said he was treated and later released.

Officers conducting the investigation were able to find surveillance video from a nearby home that captured the collision, but the license plate was not captured due to low-light conditions at the time. Police said the vehicle may be a newer model Honda CR-V based on the vehicle's shape and taillights.

In a statement Tuesday, police urged anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision or who may have surveillance footage that captured the suspect's vehicle to contact Officer Toscano of the department at 510-675-5567. Anonymous tips can be sent to 510-675-5207.