Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Union City on Decoto Road

A pedestrian crossing a busy thoroughfare in Union City during the morning commute was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday, authorities said.

The collision happened at the intersection of Decoto Road and Royal Ann Drive, south of Alvarado-Niles Road at about 6:26 a.m. The Union City Police Department said that officers arrived at the scene to find a 55-year-old man who had been by a vehicle while crossing Decoto Road.

Despite efforts by first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was withheld until his family was notified.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said. Alcohol or drug impairment does not appear to be a factor in the collision, according to investigators.

Traffic on southbound Decoto Road was closed for several hours during the investigation and was reopened around noon.

It was the fourth fatal collision in Union City in 2025.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Traffic Officer Silva at 510-675-5222 or michaels@unioncity.org.