ULTA beauty thefts lead to major East Bay fencing operation

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

DUBLIN -- An investigation into thefts from Ulta Beauty Stores has led law enforcement officers to a major Oakland million-dollar stolen goods fencing operation.

According to the CHP Golden Gate Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force, the investigation began based on information developed from the theft of merchandise from three ULTA beauty retail stores located in Alameda County.

east-bay-fencing-operation chp-photo

CHP detectives and Alameda County deputies were able to locate a vehicle associated with the thefts at a residence in Oakland. A search warrant was obtained and the home was raided on Feb. 15.

During the raid, the law enforcement officers recovered suspected stolen retail merchandise valued at over $120,000.

$1,500 theft from the Ulta Beauty Store lead to a search warrant at a fence operation in Oakland. With assisance from CHP Organized Retail Crime Unit over $1 million in merch was recovered as well as an AR-15 ghost gun. @CHP_HQ pic.twitter.com/HbgUdrm6Zi — Dublin Police (@DublinCAPolice) February 16, 2023

Also located within the residence was one illegal 'ghost gun' assault rifle, one handgun and several high-capacity magazines.

Investigators also seized $7,605 in cash as proceeds from illegal criminal activity.

The investigation is ongoing.