UC Berkeley student hospitalized after reportedly drowning at off-campus fraternity

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

A UC Berkeley student was hospitalized after reportedly drowning at an off-campus fraternity on Friday, the university's Student Affairs said Saturday.

The university said they were aware of reports of a student drowning Friday night while at a recognized fraternity that is located off-campus.

"Our thoughts are with the student, their family, loved ones and friends during this time," UC Berkeley said. "We are following our protocols to offer support to the student and their family. The safety and wellbeing of our students remains our top priority."

UC Berkeley said free psychological services are provided to students, and any student in need should reach out to the Counseling and Psychological Services.

There is an ongoing police investigation, the university said. 

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to Berkeley police, the Berkeley Fire Department and University police.

