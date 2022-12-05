UC Berkeley Sierra snow lab hit with more than ten inches of snow in 24 hours

SODA SPRINGS -- The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs tweeted Sunday that, in 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday mornings, it received more than 10 inches of snow -- a number they expected to go higher before Sunday was over.

"Realistically, we had much more than that, but rain between periods of snow increased the snow density and lowered the height. More snow is expected through today and tomorrow!"

Monitoring stations and instrumentation at UC Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Laboratory in Soda Springs, California. Florence Low / California Department of Water Resources

The lab's Twitter page called the snow "Sierra cement (dense moisture-laden snow)."

Caltrans reported just before 5 p.m. Sunday that it's "not a good day to be traveling in the Sierra today."

Traffic was being held on Highway 50 over Echo Summit to clear vehicle spinouts. Highway 89 around Emerald Bay was closed due to slides.