UC Berkeley police investigating reported sexual battery near campus

Campus police at the University of California at Berkeley are investigating a sexual battery that reportedly happened late Sunday night near the school.

UC Berkeley police said that at 11:12 p.m., they received a report that a sexual battery occurred in the area of Bancroft Way at Ellsworth Street. It reportedly happened around 9:20 p.m.

Based on the initial investigation, someone was approached by a male and offered drugs. The male suspect then grabbed the victim's buttocks. The victim rejected the suspect's offer and walked towards the westbound direction of Bancroft Way.

The suspect followed and grabbed the victim's buttocks again as well as their groin before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The perpetrator was described as a male in his 20s or 30s and is described to be around 5 feet 10 inches tall. Police said he was wearing a black and white flannel jacket at the time of the crime.