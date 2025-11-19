Watch CBS News
Possible kidnapping reported on UC Berkeley campus

Carlos E. Castañeda
Campus police at the University of California, Berkeley, are investigating a possible kidnapping late Tuesday night, the department said.

The Incident happened just before midnight Tuesday near Stephens Hall. University police said the department received a report of a group of males grabbing another male and carrying him into a van. The van was then driven off-campus, police said.

The incident was reported at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, and police issued a WarnMe alert to the campus community. There was no suspect or vehicle description provided.

Anyone with information was asked to contact UC police at 510-642-6760.

