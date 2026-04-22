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Body found on UC Berkeley campus near Sproul Hall

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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A body was found on UC Berkeley's campus on Wednesday, Sgt. Jacob Westlie, with UC Police, said.

The body was found on the lawn near Sproul Hall, and Westlie said foul play was not immediately suspected. He also added that the deceased did not appear to be affiliated with the university.

The Alameda County Coroner's Office was called to the scene and transported the body around 2 p.m.

It's the second death in as many days to have been reported at the university. On Tuesday, a person died near campus housing, a university official confirmed. He was identified as 21-year-old William Yi Lu, of Berkeley, on Wednesday by the coroner's office.

"The campus has become aware of reports that a person has passed away near our campus housing on April 21, 2026. We are saddened by this tragic news and wish to extend our condolences to this person's family and friends. Details on the incident are still developing," Adam Ratliff, with Student Affairs, said. 

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