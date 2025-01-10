Haliburton, Siakam send Pacers past short-handed Warriors 108-96

Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam each scored 25 points Friday night to help the Indiana Pacers get past the Golden State Warriors 108-96.

Haliburton added 10 assists and Siakam also had 10 rebounds as Indiana won its fifth straight to match its longest streak of the season.

Golden State was led by former Pacers star Buddy Hield who had 17 points. Pat Spencer scored a season high 17 as the Warriors sat six players on their second game in two nights, including All-Star Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.

Coach Steve Kerr said Green was bothered by a back injury and Curry had a bad knee.

Indiana took control with a 17-2 second quarter run that turned a 30-29 deficit into a 46-31 lead. Golden State never led again but cut the halftime deficit to five and closed within three early in the third quarter.

But the Pacers had an answer every time Golden State got close.

Takeaways

Warriors: It's hard to take much out of a game with so many key players on the bench. But Golden State played hard and Spencer and former Indiana high school and college star Trayce Jackson-Davis shined.

Pacers: The momentum continues to build for Indiana, which looks like it's finally found its rhythm. Indiana has won all five games by 10 or more points, Haliburton has rediscovered his All-Star level, and with the Pacers getting healthy, their depth is helping, too.

Key moment

The Pacers started slowly from 3-point range, but Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin turned the game with back-to-back 3s in the middle of that big spurt that put Indiana in control.

Key stat

The Pacers struggled to score in the paint in the first half, but finished the game with a 54-46 scoring advantage inside.

Up next

Golden State makes its third stop on a four-game road trip Monday night at Toronto. Indiana visits Cleveland on Sunday.