Memphis police say 6th officer relieved of duty after Tyre Nichols' death

A sixth Memphis police officer has been placed on administrative leave in the aftermath of the violent arrest that led to Tyre Nichols' death. The officer, Preston Hemphill, was relieved of duty amid an ongoing internal investigation at the Memphis Police Department, a spokesperson confirmed to CBS News on Monday.

Hemphill joined the Memphis police force in 2018, according to the spokesperson, who said in a statement that the department will share a more detailed update "once additional information is available."

News of Hemphill's leave comes after the city of Memphis released disturbing video footage of Nichols' arrest. Five officers involved — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith — were fired earlier this month and face charges including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Nichols, a 29-year-old father who worked for FedEx, died on Jan. 10, three days after he was hospitalized with serious injuries sustained in the arrest, stemming from a traffic stop on the night of Jan. 7. Although an official cause of death has not yet been released, attorneys representing Nichols' family said last week that an independent autopsy they commissioned found that Nichols suffered "extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating."

