Two suspects arrested in fatal shooting at Mission District BART station plaza

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two suspects have been arrested in the brazen daylight fatal shooting in the street-level plaza above the 24th Street/Mission BART Station in San Francisco.

BART transit police only identified the two suspects as a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man both from San Francisco.

The incident took place at around 4:07 p.m. on Dec. 18. The Sunday afternoon shooting trigger an outcry from neighborhood residents including Supervisor Hillary Ronen over safety in the plaza.

Investigators used video from BART and local surveillance cameras to help identify the suspects and also got assistance from the San Francisco police department.

The shooting did not involve individuals who were riding BART. The victim's name has not been released.