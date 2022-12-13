Two injured after gunman fires into San Francisco building

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two men were injured Monday night when someone fired a gun into a building in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood.

San Francisco police said the shooting was reported at 9:26 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bryant Street.

The two men in their 30s were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. There was no immediate word on their condition.

No arrest has been made in the shooting and no suspect information was immediately available. Investigators also did not reveal if the shooting was targeted or random.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.