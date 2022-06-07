Two die, one wounded in overnight East Oakland shootings

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- Homicide detectives were unraveling the circumstances surrounding a pair of overnight shootings in Oakland that claimed the lives of two men.

According to Oakland police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard at around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, the officers located an adult male and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, the man succumbed to his injuries.

Police told The East Bay Times, the shooting victim was a 36-year-old San Leandro man. His 34-year-old wife was in stable condition.

Homicide detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation. No other details were immediately available. The victim's identity was being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Then around midnight, officers responded to reports of a shooting in home in the 11000 block of Novelda Drive.

Arriving officers located a 38-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but unfortunately the victim succumbed to his injuries.

A follow-up investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting was underway. The victim's identity was being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

The slayings were the 48th and 49th homicides investigated by Oakland police this year. The California Highway Patrol has investigated four homicides on Oakland freeways.

No information on possible suspects was released for either shooting.

Anyone with information on either shootings was asked to police at 510-238-3821 or 510-238-7950 or Crime Stoppers at 510-777-8572.