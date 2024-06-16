Twins take doubleheader from A's for four-game sweep

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jose Miranda hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and the Minnesota Twins beat the Oakland Athletics 8-7 Sunday night to take both games of a split doubleheader and finish a sweep of the four-game series.

Willi Castro had three hits and Carlos Correa and Austin Martin each had two for the Twins. Minnesota has won five straight and seven of eight.

JJ Bleday and Tyler Soderstrom each had three hits including a home run but Oakland lost for the ninth straight time. Pitching coach Scott Emerson was ejected in the sixth inning.

With one out in the eighth, Miranda crushed a first-pitch slider from Dany Jiménez (1-2) 427 feet to the second deck in left field, Minnesota's third home run of the night. Royce Lewis and Trevor Larnach also went deep.

After recording the final out of the seventh inning, Josh Staumont (1-0) struck out the side in the eighth. Griffin Jax pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.

Correa has had multiple hits in eight of his last 11 games, including two home runs as part of a three-hit game when Minnesota won the opener 6-2. Lewis and Carlos Santana also homered.

Called up to be Minnesota's 27th player for the doubleheader, Louie Varland threw 4 1/3 mostly solid innings but gave up four straight singles in the seventh, the last two RBIs by Soderstrom and Shea Langeliers to tie the score at 7-all.

Oakland starter Joey Estes allowed eight hits and six earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. Minnesota starter Chris Paddack lasted just 2 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs and five hits. Each gave up two home runs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: Starting RHP Ross Stripling, out since May 25 with a strained right elbow, has begun to throw from 105 feet. Manager Mark Kotsay has no timetable for him throwing a bullpen session or off a mound.

Twins: RF Max Kepler returned to the lineup in the night game. He sat out the first game after being hit above the elbow by a 99-mph pitch Friday.

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP Hogan Harris (0-0, 2.49) is scheduled to start on Tuesday at home against Kansas City. The Royals plan to start RHP Alec Marsh (5-3, 3.63).