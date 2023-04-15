Watch CBS News
Local News

Tunnel inspections close Forest Hill and West Porta San Francisco Muni stations

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Saturday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Saturday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 11:54

SAN FRANCISCO – The Forest Hill and West Portal SF Muni stations will be closed this weekend as Twin Peaks Tunnel undergoes inspections and safety testing. 

The stations will be closed from 8 a.m. Saturday until Sunday at midnight, according to an alert from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority.  

The tunnel, which is over two miles long, is undergoing detailed visual inspections, which will require de-energizing overhead lines, shutdown of the track, and staging of equipment.  

The K, L and M buses will operate with detours. The S shuttle will operate between the Castro and Embarcadero Stations. 

More information is available at the SFMTA website.

First published on April 15, 2023 / 8:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.