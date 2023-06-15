Tunitas Creek Beach in San Mateo County to become new regional park

Tunitas Creek Beach, a mile-long stretch of the San Mateo County coast, will soon be turned into the county's newest regional park following a vote by the Board of Supervisors.

On Tuesday, the supervisors approved an $11.6 million plan to transform the property into a public park complete with trails, interpretive displays, parking, public restrooms, and other amenities.

Tunitas Creek Beach Sanjay Acharya, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The 58-acre park just south of Half Moon Bay features cliffs more than 100 feet tall framing a sandy beach along Highway 1.

The county bought the property, reportedly once owned by singer Chris Isaak, from an environmental group in 2020 and have been holding public meetings on its future ever since.

Construction is set to begin in July and should be completed by the summer of 2024.