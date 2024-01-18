Suspects in Oakland police officer Tuan Le's murder plead not guilty

Four suspects accused in the deadly shooting of Oakland police officer Tuan Le were back in court for a plea hearing Thursday morning.

Marquis Cooper, Mark Sanders and Allen Brown each pleaded not guilty to murder and burglary charges in Alameda County Superior Court. They were being held without bail.

Mark Demetrious Sanders Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Allen Brown Alameda County Sheriff's Office

A fourth defendant, Sebron Russell, pleaded not guilty Thursday to burglary and was released on $275,000 bail.

Prosecutors were robbing a cannabis business in Oakland on Embarcadero near Fifth Ave. on Dec. 29 when Le and other undercover officers responded. He was shot while inside his vehicle and later died at a hospital.

Marquise Cooper Alameda County Sheriff's Office

No video recording was allowed inside the courtroom Thursday. Russell's attorney said outside of court that he intends to separate his client from the murder case.

Sebron Ray Russell Alameda County Sheriff's Office

"We would like to remove Mr. Russelll from this narrative and we believe the best way is a quick and speedy preliminary hearing," said the attorney.

He did not enter a plea and his next hearing was scheduled for January 18.

Two other men are also being charged for the murder of Le -- Mark Sanders, 27, and Allen Brown, 28. Both men have long criminal histories.

Officer Tuan Le portrait at public memorial KPIX

The slain Oakland police officer was remembered at a public memorial service last Wednesday that was attended by family and hundreds of Bay Area law enforcement officers.