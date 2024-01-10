Watch live: Public funeral for Tuan Le, Oakland police officer fatally shot on duty

The official Oakland Police Department public memorial service for Officer Tuan Le, who was fatally shot in the line of duty on Dec. 29, can be watched live as it takes place Wednesday morning in Castro Valley.

Where is Officer Le's memorial being held?

The public law enforcement memorial for Officer Le starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10, at the 3 Crosses Church in Castro Valley. The church is located at 20600 John Drive. Officer Le, who was born in Vietnam and is a naturalized American citizen, was honored Friday with a Buddhist ceremony and vigil held in Oakland. The Le family is also planning a private funeral this week.

How was Officer Tuan Le killed?

Officer Le was fatally shot in the early morning hours of Dec. 29, one week ago. Officer Le and his partner were working undercover and responded to a marijuana growing facility at Embarcadero and 4th Avenue near Jack London Square in Oakland that was burglarized multiple times that morning. Le was struck in the back of the head by gunfire while driving an unmarked truck and crashed into two parked cars. He was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

The death of Officer Le has affected many across the Bay Area, but it's had a particularly significant impact on the local AAPI community, many of whom knew him personally and commended him for his commitment and service to Oakland.

Has a suspect been arrested for Officer Le's killing?

Police said an intensive investigation into the suspects behind the shooting and burglaries followed, with at least seven suspects arrested in the case. Last week, authorities identified the two men being charged in the killing of Officer Le as 27-year-old Mark Demetrious Sanders -- who was arrested early Tuesday morning in Livermore -- and 28-year-old Allen Brown, who was taken into custody in Chico Sunday night.

Sanders and Brown were arraigned last Thursday morning during their first court appearance since being arrested.