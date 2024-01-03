Oakland police identify two suspects charged in slaying of Officer Tuan Le

OAKLAND — Oakland police on Wednesday night announced they have arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the killing of Officer Tuan Le.

Interim Chief Darren Allison named 27-year-old Mark Sanders of Tracy as one suspect; he was arrested early Tuesday morning in Livermore. The other suspect was identified as 28-year-old Allen Brown of Chico, who was arrested on Sunday evening in Chico.

UPDATE: Oakland pastor calls slaying of Officer Tuan Le "a wake-up call" for troubled East Bay city

Allison noted that officers worked tirelessly to find the suspects behind the fatal shooting, pointing out that Sanders was taken into custody "less than 95 hours after the murder Officer Le."

During the press conference, Allison said they would not be naming any one else connected to the killing and that there are more suspects who have yet to be arrested.

Brown and Sanders will be arraigned on Thursday at 9 a.m., with Russell's arraignment being 30 minutes before, according to jail records.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price said Sebron Ray Russell was charged in connection to the series of burglaries that occurred before the killing of Le.

She opened her comments by saying that she had met with Officer Le's family and informed his wife and mother of "the charges being brought against the men accused of murdering their loved one."

"I assured them that my office will do everything within the confines of our legal power to make sure...that the man we believe shot and killed officer Le will serve the rest of his life in prison."

Mayor Sheng Thao acknowledged that all Oaklanders were grieving for Officer Le, and she said Mayor Sheng law enforcement is working around the clock to "hold people accountable for their actions and for the harm they have caused not only to Officer Le, his family and his friends, but for the whole city and the whole county."

Le was killed on Dec. 29 after he and other officers were responding to a burglary at a suspected illegal marijuana grow house at Embarcadero and 4th Avenue in Oakland.

He was shot and killed when the suspects tried to get away. According to police, he was working undercover at the time and was sitting in an unmarked car.

At least seven people have been arrested, and more arrests are imminent, police sources told CBS News Bay Area on Tuesday.

During the press conference, officials said Le's handcuffs were used to arrest Sanders.