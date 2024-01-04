Suspects in Officer Tuan Le murder scheduled for arraignment in Oakland: DA seeks special circumstances

The suspects in the killing of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le were scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrests of 27-year-old Mark Sanders of Tracy and 28-year-old Allen Brown of Chico, both charged in the fatal shooting of Le while in the fatal shooting of Le on Dec. 29 after he and other officers were responding to a burglary at a cannabis grow at Embarcadero and 4th Avenue in Oakland.

(L-R) Mark Demetrious Sanders, Allen Starr Brown Alameda County Sheriff's Office

A third suspect, 28-year-old Sebron Ray Russell, was also charged in connection to the series of burglaries that occurred before the killing of Le.

UPDATE: Oakland pastor calls slaying of Officer Tuan Le "a wake-up call" for troubled East Bay city

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price said in a statement Thursday that Sanders was charged with murder with special circumstances that could result in a life sentence without parole. Brown was also charged with murder while Russell was charged with burglary. Each also faces multiple other charges.

Price said she spoke with Le's family Thursday and offered her condolences while pledging to prosecute the case to the fullest.

Sebron Ray Russell Alameda County Sheriff's Office

"I informed the family of the charges against the men accused of murdering Tuan Le, and I assured them that my office will do everything within the confines of our legal power to make sure the man accused of shooting Tuan Le will serve the rest of his life in prison," said Price. "We join law enforcement and people across the region in expressing our heartbreak and outrage over this horrific crime. My office will continue to follow the evidence wherever it leads to hold these men accountable for their outrageous behavior."

Read: Criminal complaint in murder of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le

Sanders was arrested Tuesday in Livermore and Brown was arrested Sunday in Chico. Police said at least seven people have been arrested and more suspects were being sought.

Interim Chief Darren Allison said Sanders is also being looked at as possibly being involved in a homicide in Stanislaus County.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.