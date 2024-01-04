Suspects in Officer Tuan Le murder arraigned in Oakland; DA seeks special circumstances

The suspects in the killing of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le were arraigned Thursday morning in their first court appearance since their arrests.

During the proceedings, Mark Sanders turned his back to the judge & the courtroom, which was filled with members of the Oakland Police Department in a show of support for Le and his family. Allen Brown only looked toward his family sitting in the viewing area across from OPD officers.

Cameras were not allowed in the court for Brown's appearance. Neither man spoke at their arraignment.

Attorneys for the men waived their right to the reading of charges. A plea hearing was scheduled for both on Jan. 19; each is being held without bail until then.

Mark Sanders, accused in the killing of Oakland Police Officer Tuan Le, appears in a red prison jumpsuit during his arraignment, Jan. 4, 2024. KPIX

On Wednesday, police announced the arrests of the 27-year-old Sanders of Tracy and the 28-year-old Brown of Chico, both charged in the fatal shooting of Le on Dec. 29 after Le and other officers were responding to a burglary at a cannabis business at Embarcadero and 4th Avenue in Oakland.

(L-R) Mark Demetrious Sanders, Allen Starr Brown Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Sanders, who has prior convictions, is accused of firing the gun that killed Le while riding in a vehicle driven by Brown. A third suspect, 28-year-old Sebron Russell, was also charged in connection to the series of burglaries that occurred before the shooting that killed Le, who was shot in the back of the head as he drove an unmarked vehicle.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price said in a statement Thursday that Sanders was charged with murder with special circumstances that could result in a life sentence without parole. Brown was also charged with murder while Russell was charged with burglary. Each also faces multiple other charges.

Price said she spoke with Le's family Thursday and offered her condolences while pledging to prosecute the case to the fullest.

Sebron Ray Russell Alameda County Sheriff's Office

"I informed the family of the charges against the men accused of murdering Tuan Le, and I assured them that my office will do everything within the confines of our legal power to make sure the man accused of shooting Tuan Le will serve the rest of his life in prison," said Price. "We join law enforcement and people across the region in expressing our heartbreak and outrage over this horrific crime. My office will continue to follow the evidence wherever it leads to hold these men accountable for their outrageous behavior."

Sanders was arrested Tuesday in Livermore and Brown was arrested Sunday in Chico. Police said at least seven people have been arrested and more suspects were still being sought.

Interim Chief Darren Allison said Sanders is also being looked at as possibly being involved in a homicide in Stanislaus County. Court records show Sanders has a prior conviction for manslaughter. The Contra Costa District Attorney's office told KPIX that Sanders was also convicted in 2021 of second-degree burglary; Russell was one of two other co-defendants in the case.

Le is the first Oakland police officer to be killed in the line of duty in 14 years.