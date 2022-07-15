Truck crashes into SF Muni bus in Haight-Ashbury
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A pickup truck crashed into a Muni bus early Friday morning in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.
The collision between the truck and the N-line bus occurred around 4:32 a.m. at the intersection of Haight and Cole.
Muni officials said that the truck rear-ended the bus. Several people sustained minor injuries, but officials did not believe any were hospitalized.
