Truck crashes into SF Muni bus in Haight-Ashbury

Scene of crash between pickup truck and MUNI bus in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury neighborhood, early in the morning on Friday., July 15. No injuries were reported. San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A pickup truck crashed into a Muni bus early Friday morning in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

The collision between the truck and the N-line bus occurred around 4:32 a.m. at the intersection of Haight and Cole. 

Muni officials said that the truck rear-ended the bus. Several people sustained minor injuries, but officials did not believe any were hospitalized.

