Truck crashes, blocks lanes of eastbound Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO -- A truck crashed and rolled over on the Bay Bridge Tuesday afternoon, backing up commute traffic on the eastbound lanes.

San Francisco police said the crash happened at about 4:12 p.m. on the Oakland side of Treasure Island. One person was hurt, according to police.

The crash was blocking three eastbound lanes. As of 4:37 p.m., KCBS Radio reported the lanes had been cleared but traffic was jammed all along the U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate 280 approaches to the bridge.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the crash.