Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Truck crashes, blocks lanes of eastbound Bay Bridge

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 09:50

SAN FRANCISCO -- A truck crashed and rolled over on the Bay Bridge Tuesday afternoon, backing up commute traffic on the eastbound lanes.

San Francisco police said the crash happened at about 4:12 p.m. on the Oakland side of Treasure Island. One person was hurt, according to police.

The crash was blocking three eastbound lanes. As of 4:37 p.m., KCBS Radio reported the lanes had been cleared but traffic was jammed all along the U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate 280 approaches to the bridge.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the crash.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 4:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.