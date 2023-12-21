Travelers at San Jose airport undaunted by holiday getaway traffic

SAN JOSE -- The presents are wrapped, bags are packed and people are taking to the skies on the way to their holiday destinations.

At San Jose Mineta International Airport passengers were pleasantly surprised to see the terminals not as crowded as expected.

"It's not as busy this time around. It's usually been busier than other times when I've been to other places but we're so lucky," said Daisy Fernandez.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, Thursday was expected to be one of the busiest travel days with an estimated 2.5 million passengers heading through security in the nation's airports.

At SJC, the crowds were steady but not overwhelming. Many people said that's one of the reasons they like flying out of the South Bay.

"It's pretty good. I mean the drive was smooth. There's not a lot of traffic on the road and we can be pretty much on time and I'm hoping it's pretty smooth. Usually, I feel like San Jose airport is a lot easier to manage than San Francisco," said Manasa Ganapathy.

Weini Habt and her son Cameron Koustas flew into San Jose from Burbank. She said the airport down south was busier.

"It was pretty busy at the airport but good overall," Habt said.

The TSA says the number of travelers this holiday season is predicted to surpass last year's numbers by more than 5 percent.

The two other busiest travel days of the season are expected to be after Christmas -- on Dec. 29 and New Year's Day.

For Cameron Koustas, that's something to worry about later. He's now just focused on enjoying the holidays.

"I am so excited to see all my family. I'm excited, really excited," Koustas said.