Transgender asylum seekers find hope through SF LGBT Asylum Project

Thousands of transgender individuals are seeking asylum in the United States, fleeing countries where being themselves can mean persecution or even violence. A Bay Area organization is making it possible for them to find safety and acceptance.

Kiki Lopez moved to San Francisco from the Philippines just two years ago, seeking a new life and safety. For Lopez, leaving her home country wasn't just about starting over—it was about survival.

"My life back home wasn't sustainable enough for me. I feared that if I transitioned there, it was going to be hard for me," Lopez explained.

Now working as a community engagement coordinator for a nonprofit, Kiki faced discrimination not only for being transgender but also for being HIV positive.

"I experienced a lot of discrimination just because I am HIV positive," she told CBS News Bay Area.

Lopez is one of thousands of transgender individuals who have filed for asylum in the United States, fleeing countries where being queer or transgender puts their lives at risk. In the Philippines, Kiki says there are no legal protections for queer and transgender people, leaving them vulnerable to violence and discrimination.

"The Philippines is filled with queer people, but it's never safe there. Medically and legally, there are no laws protecting the queer and trans," she added.

Lopez sought the help of the LGBT Asylum Project, a nonprofit based in San Francisco's Castro district, which has been supporting LGBT asylum seekers like Kiki since 2015.

The organization provides free legal assistance to immigrants fleeing persecution due to their sexual orientation, gender identity, or HIV status.

"We have around 250 active cases, and last year we took on 87 new cases," said Kenan Arun, Director of Operations at the LGBT Asylum Project.

The nonprofit primarily assists asylum seekers from countries like Russia, Brazil, the Philippines, and parts of the Middle East. To date, the LGBT Asylum Project has successfully helped more than 150 individuals secure asylum in the United States.

Led by a team of attorneys, including Gervy John Tesoro, the organization is the only nonprofit in San Francisco exclusively dedicated to this cause.

"From credible threats that they're going to be killed because of who they are, who they love, or how they live their lives, and what gender they represent. Or even something more heinous, like being repeatedly sexually abused by a family member or gang members," explained Tesoro.

A 2020 report from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) shows a significant increase in LGBT asylum seekers worldwide, including those seeking refuge in the U.S.

Carlo Gomez Arteaga, who works at San Francisco's Transgender District, has witnessed the challenges asylum seekers face firsthand.

"These essential things people are finding in San Francisco, but getting here is difficult. So many times, asylum seekers have to go through very arduous, very dangerous situations just to make it here," Arteaga said.

Despite the difficulties, Kiki and others believe the journey is worth it. A 2019 Human Rights Campaign (HRC) report highlighted the Philippines as one of the countries where transgender individuals face severe risks, including physical violence and social rejection.

For Kiki, the chance to build a life in the U.S. has been transformative.

"I feel so grateful. I feel so blessed because part of the asylum process is to have an employment authorization," Kiki said.

While her asylum case is still pending, Kiki has already begun to live out her American dream, finding safety and hope in San Francisco.