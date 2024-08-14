Tracy parolee arrested after allegedly threatening to stab family members

A man on parole was arrested after allegedly attempting to stab his family members with a knife and barricading himself inside a residence in Tracy over the weekend, police said.

Officers identified 29-year-old Julio Plascencia as the suspect who was allegedly brandishing a knife at his family and attempting to stab them.

Police said they received multiple reports Saturday at 9:16 p.m. about a person attempting to attack family members in the 1200 block of Pickford Court.

Police said officers had made announcements in an attempt to get the suspect to exit the residence while also using a drone to ensure he did not escape.

When officers allegedly could not get Plascencia to surrender, a SWAT team and other law enforcement officials were called to the scene.

Ultimately, chemical agents were deployed into the residence, resulting in the man exiting and being arrested.

An investigation revealed that Plascencia is on parole for a previous assault with a deadly weapon case, police said.