Canoers found dead in Tomales Bay identified as men from San Francisco, Pacifica

Two campers who were found dead after they went missing during a canoe trip on Tomales Bay over the weekend have been identified.

According to the sheriff's offices in Marin and Sonoma counties, the campers have been identified as 36-year-old Casey Flynn Melia of San Francisco and 37-year-old Alexander Ferguson of Pacifica.

Deputies said Melia and Ferguson had set out on a canoe late Saturday night before midnight. The pair intended to view bioluminescence in the water.

The following morning, other members of their camping party called authorities when they did not return. A search-and-rescue operation was launched for the campers.

First responders found the first camper, later identified as Ferguson, unresponsive in the water. Members of the U.S. Coast Goard took the camper to Bodega Bay, where he was pronounced dead by emergency personnel.

A short time later, search teams located Melia near Hog Island, unresponsive. Melia was recovered by the National Park Service and was brought to Sacramento Landing, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said both men were wearing life vests when they were found.

A forensic post-mortem exam and toxicology tests are scheduled for later this week. The case remains under investigation.