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2 canoers found dead in Tomales Bay after not returning from camping trip

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

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Two people who went canoeing and camping in the Tomales Bay area were found dead after they never returned from their planned trip, officials said.

Marin County Fire said the pair left around midnight Saturday to view bioluminescence. It was reported that they planned to canoe to White Gulch Beach to camp. 

When the pair didn't return as expected, first responders began searching for them. 

They were located wearing their life jackets, but officials said they both died before they could be rescued. Their identification has not been released. 

Firefighters said the incident remains under investigation. 

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