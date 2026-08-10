Timber Fire burns 800 acres in California's Big Sur; evacuations issued

Evacuations are in effect for part of California's Big Sur on Monday after a fire broke out over the weekend and burned several hundred acres.

The fire, dubbed the "Timber Fire" was first reported around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday in the Los Padres National Forest southeast of Loma Vista. Officials said the fire is burning in a remote location that is difficult to access.

According to Cal Fire, about 800 acres have burned as of 5:53 a.m. on Monday, up from 400 acres at 7:25 p.m. on Sunday. Containment is at 5%.

"The fire is burning in steep, rugged, and difficult terrain, which continues to hamper firefighter access and suppression efforts. CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 has been requested to assist with management of this rapidly evolving incident," Los Padres National Forest officials said on social media on Monday.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office announced that a new evacuation order has been issued for zone MRY-F028-A. A previous evacuation order for zones MRY-F026 and MRY-F027 remains in effect, which covers the Ventana Inn.

Meanwhile, an evacuation warning is in effect for zones MRY-F024, MRY-F025 and MRY-F028-B.

"The fire remains highly active, and conditions can change rapidly," the sheriff's office posted on social media Monday morning.

Cal Fire crews are also battling a second fire in southern Monterey County. Dubbed the "Bryson Fire," the fire burned 16 acres and is 90% contained as of Sunday night.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries in connection with the Timber Fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.