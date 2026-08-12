Thunderstorms may pose challenges in fighting Timber Fire in California's Big Sur, officials say

Looming thunderstorms forecast for Wednesday afternoon could pose challenges for firefighters in California's Big Sur, officials say, as the Timber Fire continues to threaten hundreds of structures.

According to Cal Fire, 3,150 acres have burned as of about 10 a.m. Wednesday, with containment at 5%. At least 503 structures are threatened, with no immediate reports of structure damage.

"Timber Fire activity surged early this morning and remained active around Partington Ridge and Coast Ridge Road along the southern edge. Firefighters continue protecting structures as the fire backs toward Highway 1," the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement posted at 8:50 a.m.

Officials noted that weather conditions could be more challenging during the afternoon and evening hours, with a 15 to 20% chance of thunderstorms, which could bring strong, erratic winds and unstable conditions.

"Elevated fire weather conditions are possible, although conditions are expected to vary significantly across the fire area depending on location," officials said.

As of Wednesday morning, evacuation orders are in effect for the following zones.

• MRY-F023

• MRY-F025

• MRY-F026

• MRY-F027

• MRY-F028-A

Evacuation warnings are in effect for the following zones.

• MRY-F022

• MRY-F024

• MRY-F028-B

• MRY-F029

The California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 1 between the Fernwood Resort to the north and the Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park Vista Point to the south. Several California State Parks in Big Sur remain closed, including Point Sur State Historic Park, Andrew Molera State Park, Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, and Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park.

Cal Fire said more than 900 personnel are on scene, consisting of 36 engines, six water tenders, six helicopters, seven dozers and 26 hand crews.

The fire was first reported Saturday evening in the Los Padres National Forest southeast of Loma Vista. Officials said the cause is under investigation.