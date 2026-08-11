Timber Fire in California's Big Sur grows; evacuations, park closures in effect

The Timber Fire burning in Big Sur continued to grow Tuesday, officials said, as evacuations and park closures are in effect for parts of the rugged portion of California's Central Coast.

As of 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, Cal Fire said the fire had burned 2,478 acres, with containment at 5%. The fire was first reported around 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the Los Padres National Forest southeast of Loma Vista.

Officials said 259 structures are threatened, but there are no immediate reports of structures being destroyed.

About 480 firefighting personnel are on scene, according to Cal Fire, including 36 engines, 13 hand crews, seven water tenders, eight helicopters and five dozers.

"Overnight, the northern and eastern portions of the fire remained active, burning primarily above the marine layer. Firefighters observed single tree torching and upslope runs. The fire continues to hold on the east side of Highway 1," the U.S. Forest Service said on social media Tuesday. "Firefighters continued to protect structures primarily near Highway 1 in the Ventana area. They cleared brush and other potential threats around property, set up water systems, and secured access for firefighters and firefighting apparatus."

There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Timber Fire-related evacuations, park closures

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies announced zone MRY-F023 was ordered to evacuate, while new evacuation warnings were issued for zones MRY-F021-B, MRY-F022 and MRY-F029

As of Tuesday afternoon, evacuation orders are in effect for the following zones.

• MRY-F023

• MRY-F025

• MRY-F026

• MRY-F027

• MRY-F028-A

Evacuation warnings are in effect for the following zones.

• MRY-F021-B

• MRY-F022

• MRY-F024

• MRY-F028-B

• MRY-F029

Monterey County officials said a temporary evacuation point was moved to the evacuation shelter at Carmel Middle School located at 4380 Carmel Valley Road in Carmel as of Tuesday morning.

California State Parks said parks in the Big Sur area are closed, including Point Sur State Historic Park, Andrew Molera State Park, Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park and Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park.

Highway 1 impacts

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Monterey Area Office of the California Highway Patrol said Highway 1 was closed between the Fernwood Resort to the north and Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park Vista Point (Mile post marker 37) to the south.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area, along with following all evacuation orders and instructions from emergency personnel.

Air quality advisory

On Tuesday the Bay Area Air District issued an air quality advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday due to smoke from the Timber Fire drifting into the region. Smoke is expected to impact air quality in the South Bay and East Bay.

Residents in affected areas are urged to check air quality by visiting fire.airnow.gov.