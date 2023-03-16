Thursday morning fire at Santa Rosa Motel 6 likely arson

SANTA ROSA -- A fire at a motel on Thursday morning in Santa Rosa may have been caused by arson, the fire department said.

Firefighters were called at 9 a.m. to the Motel 6 on Cleveland Avenue where crews discovered moderate smoke and fire emanating from the first-floor end unit. Firefighters made an attack on the fire and discovered that it was burning throughout the entire unit.

The building was evacuated and no one was injured, a spokesperson for the Santa Rosa Fire Department said.

Though crews contained the fire to just one room, the four units surrounding it were red-tagged due to smoke damage. The motel will remain open while repairs are made, however. Fire officials estimated the damage at $125,000.

The fire, which started on the bed in the motel room and quickly spread, was determined to have been intentionally set. Fire officials said a woman was seen fleeing the unit and was later located by police and arrested.