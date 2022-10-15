Thompson, Green back on the court in Warriors' loss to Nuggets

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nikola Jokic had 21 points as visiting Denver defeated the Warriors on a night that Klay Thompson and Draymond Green returned to action for Golden State.

Michael Porter Jr. had 15 points for the Nuggets, and Bones Hyland finished with 19 points.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, hugs forward Draymond Green before an NBA preseason basketball game against the Nuggets in San Francisco Oct. 14, 2022. Jeff Chiu / AP

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points, and Jonathan Kuminga added 19 points. James Wiseman scored 15 points, while Thompson scored 14 points, playing 17 minutes.

It was the first action of the preseason for Thompson, who is still ramping up for the preseason. Meanwhile, Green returned to the lineup after his punch of Jordan Poole during a practice last week. The team fined Green, but he was not suspended for his actions. Green played 24 minutes in his return, scoring two points.