"The Art of Manga" exhibit at de Young opens, exploring Japanese graphic storytelling

Familiar faces and bold visual storytelling take center stage at the de Young Museum's latest exhibition, "The Art of Manga," which explores the depth and global influence of Japanese graphic narratives.

Among the featured artists is Mari Yamazaki, whose work blends personal history with cultural commentary. Her connection to San Francisco runs deep — and personal.

"It's my personal story, that my grandfather lived here in San Francisco from 1915 to 1928," Yamazaki told CBS News Bay Area. "So, he always talked about the happy life he got in San Francisco at the time."

The exhibit, which opens this month, is the first major museum exhibition on the West Coast dedicated to manga's evolving history. It features original artwork, immersive installations, and historical context tracing the evolution of manga as both an art form and a cultural force.

Yamazaki's pieces reflect on time, history, and what she calls the recurring nature of human emotion.

"I like to say that, human beings always repeat the same things. Always think about the same things," she said.

Visitors are invited into a gallery space that feels more like a living comic book than a traditional museum room. For Matthew Gin, a guest at the exhibit's opening, the experience was transformative.

"Just walking through The Art of Manga exhibit in the de Young, it just felt like you were immersed and actually walking through a manga — the actual pages," Gin said. "Because there's architecture that seems like it's actually made out of paper, and, animations."

The exhibit highlights manga's far-reaching impact on global pop culture, from the origins of anime to its influence on contemporary art and storytelling.

For Yamazaki, who was born in Tokyo and has lived and worked internationally, the exhibit feels like a full-circle moment as she reflects on her grandfather's journey.

"I think that it's thanks to San Francisco that I became a manga artist," she said.

Through her panels, Yamazaki hopes to offer more than just visuals, but a bridge between generations and across cultures.

The Art of Manga is on view at the de Young Museum in San Francisco through Jan. 5, 2026.