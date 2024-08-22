Tesla semi truck fire on California freeway leads to NTSB investigation of battery safety

The National Transportation Safety Board says it opened a safety investigation in coordination with the California Highway Patrol into this week's Tesla semi-truck crash and fire in Placer County.

The electric-powered semi-truck went off the roadway along eastbound Interstate 80 near the Emigrant Gap area just after 3 a.m. Monday and crashed into trees.

The crash caused the vehicle's battery to catch fire, and it burned for several hours causing a full closure of the freeway through the evening. Though the semi-truck had veered off the road, the CHP said the crash had created a hazardous materials situation due to the toxic fumes released from the burning battery.

No one was injured in the crash or fire.

In a statement on Thursday, the NTSB noted they will be taking a hard look at the electric semi's batteries.

"The NTSB is investigating this event due to its interest in the fire risks associated with lithium-ion batteries," the NTSB stated.

CBS Sacramento reached out to CHP and Tesla for comment on the safety investigation, but neither has responded as of the time this story was published.

Investigators will be back out at Emigrant Gap on Thursday, the NTSB says. A preliminary report is expected within 30 days.

Electric vehicle fires involving the batteries have proven in the past to be difficult for firefighters to address due to the amount of resources it takes to put them out and the toxic fumes the fire creates.

On Tuesday, CBS Sacramento spoke with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District about the difficulties in battling electric-vehicle fires.

While a typical gas-powered vehicle fire would require around 700 gallons of water to extinguish, EV fires require significantly more resources, Captain Daniel Hoy said, possibly "several thousand" gallons of water.