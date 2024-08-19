Electric big rig fire prompts closure of major California mountain freeway

EMIGRANT GAP – An electric big rig fire has both directions of Interstate 80 closed in the Sierra Nevada on Monday morning.

Cal Fire crews confirmed that they responded to the scene for a big rig fire around 3 a.m. near Emigrant Gap. CHP later confirmed they are dealing with a hazardous materials situation due to potentially toxic fumes from the electric big rig's batteries.

First responders say that the batteries of the electric big rig were still burning more than four hours later.

Traffic is backing up to Colfax due to the incident. Caltrans

Officials say drivers should expect I-80 to be closed until around 8 a.m. Due to the situation surrounding the batteries, people are being kept at least a half mile away from the scene.

Westbound lanes are closed at Highway 20 and eastbound lanes are closed at Nyack.

No other details about the big rig fire, including if there were any injuries, have been released.