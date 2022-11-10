Terrible luck: 49ers CB Jason Verrett out with torn Achilles, ending his season

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Days before the team expected him to take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett tore his Achilles tendon during Wednesday practice, ending his season, the team revealed Thursday.

The team tweeted about the season-ending injury Thursday afternoon.

Verrett, who began practicing with the team this week and was expected to speak to the press Thursday, tore his Achilles the day before at practice. He was expected to play cornerback along with Charvarius "Mooney" Ward against the San Diego Chargers on Sunday night.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan had expressed excitement to Verrett coming back earlier in the week, as the team was struggling in the cornerback position after CB Emmanuel Moseley experienced a season-ending injury when playing the Carolina Panthers in October.

"I thought [Verrett] was real close, we considered him last week or two weeks ago. I know he was here for a lot of the time when we were away. I know he did some stuff down on his own, where he goes and so I expect him to be further along this week. I'll see him out there in about an hour, but hopefully he's closer," Shanahan said Wednesday.

Verrett was preparing to play again after being sidelined by an ACL tear while playing the Detroit Lions in 2021. The tear came after Verrett had a Pro Bowl-caliber season in 2020, his first full season with the 49ers since he signed with the team in 2019.

But injuries have plagued Verrett his entire career, starting in his 2014 rookie season with the then-San Diego Chargers, when he was sidelined that year by labrum tear. Though he had a Pro Bowl season the following year, the year after that he tore his ACL. After recovering from his ACL, he tore his Achilles. He's torn his ACL and Achilles twice in his career and it's unclear whether he'll continue to play.

It's unclear who will take Verrett's place for the rest of the season, as the team has options in Ambry Thomas, Deommodore Lenoir and rookie Samuel Womack.