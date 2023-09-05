San Francisco police to hold town hall in shooting of allegedly armed man in Tenderloin

Watch: San Francisco Police update shooting of knife-wielding suspect in Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Police Department will host a town hall meeting Thursday to share more information about a shooting by police that left a man allegedly armed with a knife injured in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood last week.

The virtual town hall meeting will reveal body camera footage, the events leading up to the shooting and how many officers were involved.

On Aug. 28, officers responded to reports of a man threatening people while carrying a knife in the 300 block of Jones Street near Boeddeker Park at 10:23 p.m. The man was shot at about 10:40 p.m.

During a press conference last week, Sgt. Kathryn Winters alleged that the shooting occurred after officers made "consistent attempts" to de-escalate the situation.

"Unfortunately that was unsuccessful," Winters said during a press briefing on Aug. 29.

The town hall will allow space for members of the public to make comments following a multimedia presentation.

The town hall is available for viewing at 3 p.m. Thursday at www.sfgovtv.org/SFPDTownhall090723.