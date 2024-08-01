Tenderloin drug enforcement nets 8 arrests, over a pound of narcotics

Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed a drug enforcement operation in the Tenderloin District earlier this week resulted in eight suspects being taken into custody and the seizure of over 576 grams of illegal narcotics.

The one-day operation took place on Tuesday, July 30, according to a press release issued by the San Francisco Police Department. The enforcement was planned by the city's Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC). Police said seven of the suspects were arrested for possession of narcotics for sale and one person was found in possession of a loaded firearm.

The operation included officers from the department's Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team (FRET), Narcotics Unit, Narcotics Drug Recognition Expert Team, Tenderloin Station Patrol and the Tenderloin Plainclothes Team.

The SFPD also thanked the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the San Francisco Sheriff's Office and the Army National Guard for their assistance in the operation.

"We will continue to prioritize efforts to address the drug crisis in our city by taking wanted suspects off our streets and holding individuals who sell illegal narcotics accountable," the release said.

Although arrests have been made, the cases are still open and active investigations. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.