Temporary closure of Seton Medical Center Coastside ER draws intense scrutiny

DALY CITY -- The decision to temporarily close the only emergency room along the San Mateo County coast is drawing heavy scrutiny from elected officials who represent residents.

It may be small but Seton Medical Center Coastside is home to the only emergency room along the San Mateo County coast.

"You simply cannot leave people without any emergency center on the coastside," Congresswoman Anna Eshoo said.

In a statement provided to CBS News Bay Area, the associate chief operating officer for Seton Medical Center wrote:

"The closure of Seton Medical Center Coastside is only temporary and was necessary to undertake extensive building repairs because of severe storm damages and major repairs. AHMC never intends to permanently close Seton Medical Center Coastside in violation of the AG conditions, but only to suspend operations while repairs are being made to correct the unsafe and unhealthful conditions at the facility. Work is in progress and the repairs are expected to be completed by the end of the year."

The closure could last up to nine months. Seton is encouraging patients to seek emergency care and hospital services at Seton's Daly City campus.

"Depending on where you live on the coastside, that could minimally take 45 minutes to get there. In a life or death situation that simply is not acceptable," Eshoo said.

In a letter sent to the director of the California Department of Public Health, Eshoo demanded more transparency and specifics.

"I want to know under what circumstances they made this decision. How can it be that all of these people on the coastside are left without any emergency services whatsoever?" she said. "Are they rebuilding a building? What are they doing? They need to be transparent. Fully transparent."

In a statement provided to CBS News Bay Area, Seton's associate COO wrote, "Consideration was given to keeping the Standby Emergency Department open during the repair and renovation of the buildings but this was not feasible because of the extent and nature of the damages to and condition of the facility and that required ancillary services would not be available during construction."

Eshoo said she copied the California attorney general in her letter "to ensure all laws are being followed and enforced."

"A lot of questions need to be asked and answered," she said.