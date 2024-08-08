Teens suspected in multiple retail thefts arrested in Brentwood

Brentwood police arrested earlier this week a pair of teenagers wanted for multiple retail thefts.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, police were alerted to a vehicle involved in a prior theft of more than $2,000 in merchandise from the Ulta at The Streets of Brentwood shopping mall a few days earlier.

Officers spotted the vehicle parked at the Safeway on Second Street.

A 19-year-old suspect in a series of retail thefts is seen in handcuffs after her arrest outside a Safeway store on 2nd Street in Brentwood, August 6, 2024. Brentwood Police Department



When the two female suspects arrived at their vehicle, officers immediately took them into custody. Police believe the females, aged 19 and 16, also stole items from Safeway stores in Brentwood and Discovery Bay.

The woman was transported to the Martinez Detention Facility for booking, while the minor was released to a guardian.

