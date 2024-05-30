Teenager suspected in San Rafael shooting surrenders to police

A male juvenile surrendered to San Rafael authorities over a shooting in the city last weekend, police said.

The San Rafael Police Department said that a juvenile allegedly involved in the Saturday shooting in the 500 block of B Street turned himself in on Wednesday while investigators are still chasing leads to identify any more suspects, including the primary shooter.

The suspect who surrendered was booked into the Marin County Juvenile Hall for suspected conspiracy, and aiding and abetting.

"Because of the suspects' age we are not releasing any identifying information," San Rafael police said.

Police said that following multiple calls of a disturbance around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday in the 500 block of D Street, a collision occurred in the 500 block of B Street where two suspects were seen running from the scene.

First responders found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The San Rafael Fire Department transported the shooting victim to a local hospital, police said.

"Based on our initial investigation, these two incidents are connected and are confined to the individuals involved. There is no threat to the public at large," San Rafael police said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call San Rafael police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be sent online at srpd.org/tip.