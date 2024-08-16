Teenage girl arrested after 2 men stabbed, officer bitten at San Mateo park

A teenage girl was arrested after allegedly stabbing two victims and attacking an officer at a park in San Mateo Thursday evening, police said Friday.

San Mateo police said disptachers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. Thursday about a stabbing at Los Prados Park just west of Foster City. The caller said a female had just stabbed a male victim and was being held on the ground by a group of witnesses, according to police.

Officers arrived at the location quickly and found two males holding the female suspect on the ground in the center of the park. Police said officers grabbed the suspect's arms as she held a knife and refused officers' orders to drop it.

According to a press statement, as officers tried to pry the knife out of her hand, she bit an officer. The knife was eventually pried from her hand and she was handcuffed, police said. The girl was identified as a 16-year-old San Mateo resident.

Police said the investigators were told the teen approached one of the victims with a knife while yelling in a threatening manner. The victim tried to walk away but the teen allegedly began swinging the knife at him, according to police. The victim was stabbed in the hand while shielding his face from the knife, police said.

A witness who ran over to help the victim was also stabbed in the hand, police said. Both male victims were holding down the suspect as officers arrived and their injuries required treatment at a local hospital.

Officers booked the suspect into Hillcrest Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated resisting an officer, battery on a peace officer and battery on a person.

San Mateo police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department,