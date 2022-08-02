Teen fatally shot in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot Monday night in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

San Francisco police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue at around 7 p.m. Arriving officers discovered the boy and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, the boy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The teen's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators have not announced an arrest in the case or released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.