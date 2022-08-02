Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen fatally shot in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 10:29

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot Monday night in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

 San Francisco police said officers responded to reports of a shooting  in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue at around 7 p.m. Arriving officers discovered the boy and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, the boy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The teen's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. 

Investigators have not announced an arrest in the case or released any suspect information.

 Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 9:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.