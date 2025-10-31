Teen driver arrested following pursuit from San Bruno to Oakland, police say

Authorities said a 16-year-old has been arrested following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle that stretched from the Peninsula to Oakland early Thursday.

According to San Bruno Police, officers attempted to stop a SUV described as "suspicious" near El Camino Real and Euclid Avenue. Police said the driver failed to stop and fled the area "at a high rate of speed."

During the pursuit, officers from San Bruno and Daly City deployed a GPS device onto the vehicle, to help officers track the SUV as they backed off. Police were also able to deploy spike strips to flatten tires.

Police on the scene following the end of a pursuit from San Bruno to Oakland on Oct. 30, 2025. Authorities arrested a 16-year-old driver in connection with the incident. San Bruno Police Department

California Highway Patrol officers eventually located the vehicle across the bay in Oakland, after the driver crashed due to the flat tires. Officers were also able to take the teenage driver, only identified as a 16-year-old from Oakland, into custody.

"This case is a great reminder that technology, teamwork, and training make a powerful combo," police said in a statement.

Police said the SUV turned out to be stolen and had license plates that did not belong to the vehicle.

The driver is being held at the Hillcrest Juvenile Detention Facility in San Mateo County, according to police.