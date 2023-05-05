Teen dies in San Francisco Thursday night Eddy Street shooting

PIX Now -- Top Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 15-year-old boy has died from an apparent gunshot wound suffered in a Thursday evening San Francisco Western Addition shooting.

San Francisco police said officers from the Northern Station responded to the 1800 block of Eddy Street regarding a report of a shooting at approximately 7:19 p.m.



Upon arrival, the officers located the victim, a 15-year-old male, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. They rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite efforts by first responders and medical personnel, the boy succumbed to his injuries.

The boy's name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Th investigation is being led by SFPD homicide detectives. No additional information has been released as motive or a suspect.

No arrest has been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.