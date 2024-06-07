Team USA cricket star has roots in North Bay

LARKSPUR -- It was an historic moment for the sport of cricket as the U.S. team picked up its biggest-ever win on the world stage, defeating Pakistan in the T20 Cricket World Cup. Leading them to victory was Saurabh Netravalkar, a player who has roots in Marin County.

"One of our fan favorites in Marin, because he played for us for a few years, is Saurabgh Netravalkar," said Nick Lynam, the Marin Cricket Club chair. "He is the bowler, left-arm bowler that bowled the last over which is the Super Over and they won the game."

Saurabh Netravalkar of USA celebrates victory during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between USA and Pakistan June 6, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Matt Roberts via Getty Images

Lynam is originally from England and he has helped to grow the game here in the Bay Area. This win over Pakistan for Team USA shows just how far cricket has come in this country.

"This is a huge deal for United States cricket to beat Pakistan," Lynam said. "It's a real feather in their cap."

There are several cricket clubs in the Bay Area. Mayank Bhatnagar and Sunil Singh play on the East Bay Eagles. They're still surprised USA was able to pull off the huge upset.

"It feels surreal to be honest," said Mayank Bhatnagar. "None of us expected that because Pakistans being Pakistan. A big powerhouse." Sunil Singh not only plays but umpires games in the Bay Area. It was an unbelievable moment to watch a player he officiated shine in the match.

"Saurabh being that I was like every ball I was living and breathing and he stood tall," said Singh.

So what is the reason for USA's success? You can't point to just one thing but more funding and diversity of players with roots from traditionally strong cricket programs could be a couple of factors.

"All of these players are top level players but they all struggled because the U.S. has not been known for cricket," said Lynam. "So they're trying to establish a foothold in the cricket world." The U.S. needs just one more win to move onto the next round. In order to get there, USA will have to beat either Ireland or India. For Mayank and Sunil who moved to the U.S. from India, they will be cheering on both countries but most importantly the sport they love.

"Love for the cricket not for the country," said Singh. "So love for the cricket, we're here for that."